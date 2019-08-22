Pipe repair leads to road closure and boil water notice in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Water was cut off to much of South Starkville Wednesday evening due to a water main break.

Late Wednesday, a contractor working on Locksley Way hit water main. That sent water flooding into the street, causing a traffic back up.

To reach the damage, utility workers had to shut off water to a primary well. Crews were up until the early morning hours Thursday to replace a 20 foot section of pipe.

Water pressure has since been returned. As a result of the repairs, the entire city of Starkville is under a boil water notice. Water samples are being tested. The city said this process should be complete by Saturday.

The city also said Locksley Way, between Blackjack Road and South Montgomery Street, will remain closed Thursday morning.

They ask that drivers please avoid the area if possible.