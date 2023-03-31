Plane crash in Lafayette County leaves 1 person dead, another injured

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another is injured after a plane crash in Lafayette County.

The sheriff’s department said it was contacted by Union County deputies at about 9 p.m. Thursday night about a plane that had taken off there and had not returned.

A cell phone from one of the people on board was pinging around County Road 249 in Lafayette County.

Investigators went there and found the wreckage. The injured person was not found until after midnight and taken to the hospital.

No names have been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.

