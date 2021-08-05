Plane crash investigation explained by NTSB

OKTIBEHHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- NTSB has taken over the crash investigation in Oktibehha County that took the lives of a man and his grandson.

The agency says they are determining elements during the time of the crash like the weather, health records of the victims, and mechanical issues.

None of these facts however will be analyzed or considered the cause of the crash at this time.

When the plane is removed from the crash site, it may be taken to a different site for more examination if needed.

It will take around 12 to 24 months before the cause of the plane crash is determined.