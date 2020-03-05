Plans for Career and Technical Education Center for Lee County schools moves forward

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans for a Career and Technical Education Center moved forward for Lee County Schools. Voters overwhelmingly approved a bond package to fund the center in January.

At a recent “signing day” at Lee County High School seniors committed to internships with Century Construction.

More partnerships between the district and businesses are expected with the new career and technical education center approved by voters as part of a $15 million bond package.

“We want to provide the opportunity for our students to be college and career ready, not college or career ready,” said Lee County Schools Superintendent Coke Magee.

The 33,000 square foot facility will be located at the Community Development Foundation’s new industrial park called The Hive.

Magee said the project will not only consolidate all career and technical programs, but it’ll allow the district to offer nine career pathways for students.

The location of the Hive is centrally located for the three high schools in the district.

“We will provide transportation, have buses to go out there , will be a lot closer for those students, as opposed to driving from one end of the county to the other, will make it a lot easier for them,” Magee said.

The partnership with CDF played a big role in the decision to build the Career and Technical Center at The Hive.

Magee said students will be in the middle of the area’s newest industrial park, with a variety of businesses and potential career opportunities.

“We know it will be positive for our students, as they learn these skills to be that close contact with members industrial park, industry and manufacturing there,” explained Magee.

Construction could begin in the spring or summer, with the first classes underway in the fall of 2021.

That bond issue did not require a tax increase for Lee County residents.