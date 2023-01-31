Plans have been made to repair historic bridge at Riverwalk in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The “Old River Bridge” at the Riverwalk in Columbus is now planned to be repaired in the near future.

The bridge was severely damaged by a runaway barge in 2020.

City Attorney Jeff Turnage has been working hard over the years to get the money to repair the bridge and the time has finally come.

The bridge will cost $4.2 million to repair and Mayor Keith Gaskin is happy to say that these funds are not coming out of taxpayer dollars.

“It was a lot of hard work going back and forth trying to get a good settlement our number one goal was to make sure that this would not cost the taxpayers of Columbus anything so now we have that settlement in place we have an agreement with a contractor to do the work and we hope to start in the very near future,” said Gaskin.

Gaskin said this project will take around six months to complete.

