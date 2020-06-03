Plans underway to repair Hunt Intermediate School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Repairs at the Hunt Intermediate School in Columbus will be starting soon.

Wednesday, Superintendent Cherie Labat and school members looked at design plans for the building.

The school was ruled a total loss after the February 2019 tornado.

President Jason Spears said the entire building would have to be renovated.

Spears said the first phase was expected to start in the next couple of weeks and that will be fixing the school’s roof.

“Throughout June and July, we’ll also see progress on the grounds outside of the buildings as far as clean up, mowing, all the different things to try and bring it back into a manageable project,” said Spears.

Once the roof work has been completed, Spears said they planned to go back inside and assess the damages again.