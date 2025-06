Plantersville man faces sexual battery charges in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Plantersville man is facing sexual battery charges.

On June 19, Saltillo Police Department charged Cayson Nix with two counts of Sexual Battery.

Nix’s bond was set at $200,000.

The case will be presented to the next grand jury.

More charges are possible.

