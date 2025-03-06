Plantersville man sentenced to over 10 years for drug trafficking

PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCB) – A Plantersville man is sentenced to over 10 years in jail for drug trafficking.

On Wednesday, March 5, Alonzo Gilleyen pleaded guilty in the U.S District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to distribution of methamphetamine.

Gilleyen was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Debra Brown to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for drug trafficking.

Gilleyen was sentenced as a career offender because of his two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit investigated the case.

