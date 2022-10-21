Plantersville residents enjoy animal field day at town hall

PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Plantersville residents had a chance to get needed shots for their dogs and also get their pets microchipped.

It was all part of the “Field Day” held at the town hall. Plantersville Animal Control teamed up with the Tupelo Lee Humane Society for the event.

Free shots were given to dogs, and for $25, pets could get microchipped. It was also a chance to register dogs, without paying the usual fees.

“We have the ordinance because we want to make sure a stray dog is not a pet so if you have a license on your dog, we will know that I can find your home and get it to your home instead of carrying it to the shelter,” said Jason Lessel, animal control officer.

Lessel says the town of Plantersville will hold the Field Day twice a year.

