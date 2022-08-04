Pleas from murder victims family did not change prison sentence

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pleas from a murder victim’s family does not change a woman’s prison sentence.

Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder.

The Canton woman’s attorney asked the court to reconsider the prison sentence after the victim’s family asked for a shorter amount of time to be served.

That request was denied today in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

This means Sanders will spend more than three decades behind bars.

Sanders pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 30-year-old Laquilla Clark in March 2021.

The shooting happened in the 22 hundred block of Hickory Grove road.

Clark lived at the home where the shooting occurred.