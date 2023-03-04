Pleasant and mild pattern to open up Meteorological Spring

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs remain in the mid 70s throughout the early part of next week before dropping into the mid to upper 60s during the second half. Rain chances remain at a minimum despite a few chances for scattered showers midweek.

NEXT WEEK: Our treat next week will be the lack of significant weather. Highs generally remain in the 70s early next week before dropping into the mid to upper 60s for the remainder of next week. Lows will generally remain in the 50s for most of next week. A few chances for scattered showers midweek make up our only rain chances for the next 7 days.