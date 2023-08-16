Pleasant August air continues, hotter air returns soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Soak up the comfortable August air! The heat will build again soon, and excess heat could return as early as the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Thanks to Tuesday’s front, drier air now sits across northern MS and western AL. After starting in the 60s, highs will only rebound into the middle 80s this afternoon with a gentle north breeze. It doesn’t get much better than this in August!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another pleasant night is in store. Expect overnight lows in the 60s and a fair sky.

THU/FRI: Temperatures will begin rebounding to close the week, but humidity levels should remain relatively in check. Highs should top out around 90° Thursday and into the middle 90s Friday.

WEEKEND: Expect a mix of sun & clouds both days with highs in the mid to upper 90s! Excessive heat may become an issue by Sunday as better moisture moves in from the south.