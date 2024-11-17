Pleasant conditions continue into our Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions staying calm and clear for the rest of tonight and continuing into our Sunday due to a high pressure system. We’ll have sunny and warm conditions to start off the next work week before a major cold front brings us more rain and a big drop in temperatures!

TONIGHT – Another clear and chilly night in store for us as we look to close out our Saturday night. Sky conditions remain mostly clear with calm winds to allow our overnight temperatures to drop into the mid 40s.

TOMORROW – Expect a chilly start for your Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, but things will quickly warm up with lots of sunshine expected for tomorrow! Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s! Winds will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK – As we look ahead to next week, we have big changes on the way with a strong cold front expected to push through on our Tuesday. Rain and a few thunderstorms expected for our Tuesday as this front pushes through with a few lingering showers for early Wednesday morning. We’re expecting a big drop in temperatures by the end of the week with highs only into the upper 50s, so you’ll need to bring out the jackets and sweaters!