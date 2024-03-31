Pleasant Conditions in Store for Easter Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A mild night in store for us as we look to close out our Saturday! We’ll see an increase in cloud coverage and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s tonight. Our Easter Sunday looks to be pleasant with warm temperatures! Looking ahead into next week, we’ll have a cold front that moves through on Tuesday that will bring us cooler temperatures by mid-week.

TONIGHT – A calm night in store with mostly cloudy sky conditions and overnight lows in the upper 50s!

EASTER SUNDAY – A fairly pleasant day in store for our Easter Sunday! It will be mostly cloudy and pretty warm with highs in the low 80s! Expect breezy conditions with winds blowing out of the SW at 10-15 mph and gusts of up to 20 mph.

NEXT WEEK – Looking ahead towards next week, we have a slight chance for a few showers on Monday afternoon ahead of our next cold front on Tuesday. Expect more widespread, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for our Tuesday. We’ll have cooler temperatures for the rest of the week along with mostly clear sky conditions.