Pleasant Friday ahead of rain this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another day of sun with warmer temperatures for Friday with showers on the way for the weekend. Temperatures stay mild this weekend and will gradually warm next week.

TONIGHT: We are in for another chilly night! Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s area wide as more clouds continue to work their way eastward.

FRIDAY: Plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. Can’t get better than this! It could be a tad breezy throughout the day with winds from the southwest between 10-20 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will turn mild for the weekend as a cold front passes and the addition of heavier cloud coverage. We could see a few showers Saturday morning, but rain coverage will become widespread through the late afternoon and into the evening as an area of low pressure passes to our south. We will begin to see gradual clearing throughout the day Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will clear out going into the brand new work week with refreshing spring like temperatures into the low 70s! Rain chances return by next Wednesday.