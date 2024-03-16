Pleasant Saturday, rain chance for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will finally get a break from the rain today, but more rain showers are possible for your Sunday along with a drop in temperatures.

SATURDAY: Today will be a nice relief from the rain and storms we had yesterday! Clouds will stick with us through the morning hours, but we should see some clearing through the afternoon and into the evening. We will remain dry today with temperatures reaching the low 70s by the afternoon with overnight lows remaining in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Even though there is rain chance for Sunday, the majority of the rain will make its way into our area through the overnight and early morning hours Sunday as clouds being to fill in from the West. Isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours, but those will dissipate by Sunday night. High temps will be in the low 60s, and overnight lows will cool down in the low 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Early next week is looking dry but chilly! Monday’s high temperature will only be in the mid 50s with an overnight low of 32. There is even a chance of frost early Tuesday morning for the first day of spring!