Pleasant Start to the Weekend, Rain & Storms Return Saturday Night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Most of Saturday will be dry and pleasant, but rain and storms move in Saturday night.

TONIGHT: Calm and dry. Mostly clear skies. It’ll be chilly, though! Low near 37°. Winds out of the north at 4-8 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Most of Saturday will be dry and pleasant. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s with a mix of sun and clouds. We can’t rule out a few showers in extreme northern Mississippi later in the day, but they’ll be few and far between. Heavy rain and storms are expected to move in around midnight, first impacting our northwestern counties, then spreading southeastward overnight. Some of these storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. These noisy storms will last through Sunday morning, before moving out of the region by early afternoon. By Sunday evening we’ll begin to dry out.

NEXT WEEK: Cooler and drier air will arrive in the wake of Sunday’s rain. Plan on mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-50 for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be quite cold on Tuesday and Wednesday morning (31-32° range). Frost is likely then. We’ll begin to warm up on Wednesday and temperatures are back in the 70s by Thursday. Our next chance for rain is next Friday (St. Patricks Day).

Have a great night!