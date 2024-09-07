Pleasant weather continues for Sunday with the heat returning next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The pleasant conditions continue for the rest of our weekend with some cooler mornings in store for us! Clear skies and sunshine stick around for our Sunday and into the next work week. The heat slowly begins to ramp back up with highs climbing back into the 90s!

TONIGHT – Closing out the rest of our Saturday night to some breezy conditions and much cooler temperatures thanks to a cold front that passed. Winds will be gusting out of the NNE at 10-15mph with gusts of up to 20mph, so if you have any Saturday night plans you may want to bring a light jacket! We’re staying clear and dry for the overnight hours with low temperatures dropping into the mid 50s to give us a taste of Fall!

TOMORROW – It’s a copy and paste forecast for your Sunday! A cool and breezy start for your Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s and winds gusting out of the NNE to continue to bring in that much drier air! Mostly clear skies and lots of sunshine for our Sunday afternoon, so it’ll be a perfect day for any outdoor plans! Expect highs to climb into the low to mid 80s! Heading into our Sunday night we’ll continue to keep clear conditions with temperatures quickly falling into the upper 50s!

NEXT WEEK – Looking ahead towards our next work week, we’ll stay dry for the first half of the week with temperatures quickly heating back up into the 90s. Rain chances begin to pick back up for the later half of next week!