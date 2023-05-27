Pleasant weather for Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Some showers move in for the remainder of Saturday, but things will quickly start to dry out just in time for Memorial Day. Sunshine continues through the beginning of next week and temperatures begin to warm up more.

TONIGHT – Skies will be mostly cloudy and rain begins to move into the area heading into the later part of the evening. Tonight will be mild with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. Clouds begin to clear out into the early hours of Sunday morning.

TOMORROW – Sunday will be a nice day to get outside and enjoy the nice weather to prepare for Memorial Day! Temperatures will be warm and reaching a high of 82 for tomorrow. There is a 0% chance for rain, so skies will be partly cloudy leaving us with lots of sunshine!

MEMORIAL DAY – We have an excellent Memorial Day on tap for Monday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s, so it will feel very pleasant outside! Heading into the evening hours, temperatures will start to cool off. It will be another mild night in store with temperatures falling into the 50s and skies will remain partly cloudy.