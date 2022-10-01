Pleasant Weather Persists

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our weather will be staying sunny, warm (not hot), and dry for the next 7 days.

TONIGHT: Cool air and clear skies. Low near 45°. Consider wearing a jacket if you’re heading out Saturday night! Calm winds.

SUNDAY: Plentiful sunshine. High near 83°. It will be a perfect day to spend time outdoors! Fire up the grill while you’re watching NFL games!

NEXT WEEK: Our weather will be staying warm and dry. Skies will be mostly sunny and cloud-free until Thursday. More clouds are expected on Thursday because a front will approach the region, but no rain is expected. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 80s through Thursday, then the 70s on Friday and Saturday. No chance of rain in sight. Enjoy!

Have a great night!