Plentiful Sunshine Today, Rain Chances Halt Until Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and sunny today, clouds increase as the week continues. Highs land in the low 90s with lows ranging through the 70s. Rain and t-storm chances return on Wednesday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, highs will reach the low 90s with a low tonight near 73. Drier air is leaving us with lower humidity making the heat a bit more bearable.

TUESDAY: A few clouds mixed with some sunshine, highs will land in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures remain in the 90s with lows ranging through the low to mid 70s. Increased chance of rain and storms on Wednesday and Thursday then a slight chance heading into the weekend. Drier air has settled in our area lowering our dew points by a few degrees allowing for more comfortable air and less humidity.