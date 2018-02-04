Plenty of Sunshine Monday

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: High pressure settles over the region leading to clear skies and relatively light winds. Highs will be in the low 50s and lows will be in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds and eventually rain will build in. The rain will continue overnight Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday. Tuesday night lows will remain in the mid 50s while Wednesday night will be close to freezing. Highs both days will reach close to 60 degrees.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Both days will feature a fair amount of sunshine, but some clouds will build in throughout the day on Friday. Thursday will see highs in the mid 50s while Friday will be near 60. Overnight lows remain in the 30s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Another cold front will push through next weekend and will once again bring the chance for some much needed rain. Highs on Saturday will reach into the mid and upper 60s before falling back into the 50s for Sunday and beyond.