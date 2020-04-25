The next seven days are looking overall fairly decent with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s. We will have some showers and storms overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, but for the most part the upcoming week will be dry and pleasant.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds exit the area overnight, leaving us mostly clear by the early morning. Winds will not be as breezy, but we could still see a gust or two over 15 mph out of the west-northwest. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

SUNDAY: Perfect weather for Sunday with highs near 70 and a good deal of sunshine and blue sky. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts possibly over 25 mph out of the northwest.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: We’ll see a few passing clouds, but for the most part we’ll remain sunny. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s by the afternoon.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Most of the day Tuesday will be dry and mostly cloudy aside from a hit or miss shower. Showers and storms will move through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with most of the activity exiting by sunrise. These storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds as they move through. We’ll clear out through the day on Wednesday, leaving us with a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny weather will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will steadily increase with afternoon highs into the mid 80s for Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s.

