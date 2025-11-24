PM Storms For Monday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Much of the day looks to be dry for Monday, but after sunset look for showers and storm chances to ramp up through the night and much of the day Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase throughout the night to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Most of the day looks to be dry with partly cloudy skies as highs reach into the low to mid 70s. After sunset, look for showers and storms to develop throughout the area. A (1/5) Marginal Risk is in place for much of the area with the main hazard being damaging winds.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms will continue early on Tuesday until a cold front pushes all the action east. Temperatures will drop rapidly as we head towards the holidays. An early look at Thanksgiving has highs reaching only the mid 50s!