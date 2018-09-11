Poignant Photo Display Tells Story Of 9-11

SHANNON, MISS. (WCBI) – Shannon High School students were able to explore events of September 11, 2001, through an interactive display.

U S History teacher James Smallwood used large photos from the events of September 11, 2001, to set up a memorial to those who lost their lives during the terror attacks.

Students were able to walk on a self guided tour through the photos, which were displayed in chronological order.

There were QR codes with each photo, so students could read about the particular photograph. Smallwood says it’s important for students to know about the historical events of 9 11 and how the nation continues to respond.

“The old statement, a picture tells a thousand words. There are actually pictures that are very impactful that show the human suffering of that day. The fact that it could have been me or it could have been someone in my family, but these are all Americans and they are all part of the American family, and we all suffered that day,” Smallwood said.

This is the second year that Smallwood has set up the 9 11 Memorial photo display at Shannon High School.