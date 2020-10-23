Police Academy Graduate Inspired By His Grandmother

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As Jared Thompson walked across the stage to graduate from Class B 65, his grandmother was cheering him on.

Wanda Lindsey is the DARE officer with the Amory Police Department. She graduated from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center, the same as her grandson, in 1996.

“I know exactly what he went through,” Lindsey said.

Jared says his grandmother was instrumental in his decision to become a police officer. Earlier this year, Jared, who is also a professional bodybuilder, was working at Premiere Athletix. But when covid hit and gyms shut down, Jared had a talk with his grandmother.

“It was a wake up call, I re thought my life, and wanted a new career, new direction, so went to my grandmother, and got some of her advice, law enforcement it was,” he said.

So when it came time for the pinning ceremony, when a spouse or family member puts the badge on the police academy graduate, Jared asked his grandmother to do the honors.

Wanda is proud of her grandson and Jared says he is grateful for his grandmother’s support, encouragement and prayers.

“We pray for him every night and pray for other officers and other people in this line of duty, cause we know they have it hard, and pray for families, they have it hard too, waiting on their husband or wife to come home, it will be a tough job but I know he can fulfill it,” Wanda said.

“She’s a veteran, she has worked all different parts of law enforcement field, and I know she will be able to answer any questions I have,” Officer Thompson said.

Jared looks forward to starting his career as a police officer, and helping others everyday, just like his grandmother has done for more than twenty years.

Thompson was self sponsored at the academy, but he was hired by the Tupelo Police Department several weeks ago.