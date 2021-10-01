Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Natchez Trace Rangers and Tupelo Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead.

The Equinox exited the Trace going eastbound in the westbound lane of McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo.

It crashed head-on with a Toyota Tacoma Pick-up.

The Equinox caught fire. An off-duty Tupelo Police detective and the Natchez Trace Ranger freed the driver, 53 year old Harold Springer, Jr.

They also worked to put out the fire, and give first-aid to Springer.

He was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead of multiple trauma.

The driver and passenger of the pick-up were also taken to NMMC where they were reportedly stable.