Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead
Natchez Trace Rangers and Tupelo Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Natchez Trace Rangers and Tupelo Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead.
The Equinox exited the Trace going eastbound in the westbound lane of McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo.
It crashed head-on with a Toyota Tacoma Pick-up.
The Equinox caught fire. An off-duty Tupelo Police detective and the Natchez Trace Ranger freed the driver, 53 year old Harold Springer, Jr.
They also worked to put out the fire, and give first-aid to Springer.
He was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead of multiple trauma.
The driver and passenger of the pick-up were also taken to NMMC where they were reportedly stable.