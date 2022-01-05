Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Columbus’ southside

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An afternoon shootout shakes up a Columbus neighborhood.

According to Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton, police were called to the 600 block of Sixth Street South around 3:30 this afternoon.

Witnesses told police that two people were shooting at each other at opposite ends of the street.

One person later arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle with a gunshot wound. It is not certain at this time if that person was involved.

Six vehicles were hit with gunfire.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Police are questioning one person meeting the description of one of the suspects leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on the case should call Crimestoppers or use the P3 reporting app.