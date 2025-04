Police arrest a man for vehicle burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Officers with the Tupelo Police Department have made an arrest for an alleged vehicle burglary.

On March 29, officers responded to Merita Drive, where officers saw an individual inside of a vehicle.

When the suspect saw the officers, he ran and was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

41-year-old William R. Allred Jr. of Tupelo was charged with five counts of burglary of a vehicle.

Bond was set at $100,000.

