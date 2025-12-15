Police arrest a man on child exploitation charges in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office leads to child exploitation charges against an area man.

Deputies received an anonymous report about alleged sexual misconduct involving Stephen Neal Hodge and a number of minors.

One of the minors reported that Hodge requested sexually explicit material from them via Snapchat.

Deputies arrested Hodge and charged him with Enticement of a Child to Produce Visual Depiction of Sexual Conduct.

A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge set Hodge’s bond at $150,000.

He is currently in the Lafayette County Jail.

The investigation is still open, and other charges are possible.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information in this case or other possible cases to contact them.

