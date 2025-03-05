Police arrest a man on felony charges in Aberdeen

MORNOE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man already in trouble with the law, finds himself facing more charges.

Monroe County deputies went to pick up Rodriquez Rashad Word of Aberdeen on felony warrants for Burglary and Grand Larceny.

Word reportedly tried to make a run for it, leading deputies on a car chase that ended in Peacock Alley in Aberdeen.

Now, on top of the Burglary and Larceny, Word faces two more charges – Felony Fleeing and Felony Assault on a Deputy, for reportedly hitting a deputy’s vehicle with his vehicle.

He also faces other misdemeanor charges resulting from the chase.

Word’s bond has been set at $75,000.

