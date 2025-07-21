Police arrest a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After searching for a suspect, Lee County deputies find their man.

Christopher Shaw was arrested early on Saturday morning, July 19.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office had put out the word late last week that they were searching for Shaw in connection with a church burglary in Guntown.

He was booked into the Lee County Jail for Burglary of a Commercial Building and a misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Obey a Police Officer.

Bond has not been set on the Burglary charge.

