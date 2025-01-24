Police arrest a suspect in connection with a December shooting
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made a man in connection with a shooting back in December.
19-year-old Jarquavieon Young, of Columbus, was charged with Aggravated Assault.
Sheriff Shank Phelps said the shooting happened December 14, at a large party on Shepard Road. That’s just off Chapel Hill Road.
One person was shot in the leg.
Several people were struck by a vehicle as it was trying to leave after the gunfire.
They all had non-life-threatening injuries.
Phelps said the shooting remains under investigation.
Young has been released on a $20,000 bond.