Police arrest a suspect in connection with a December shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made a man in connection with a shooting back in December.

19-year-old Jarquavieon Young, of Columbus, was charged with Aggravated Assault.

Sheriff Shank Phelps said the shooting happened December 14, at a large party on Shepard Road. That’s just off Chapel Hill Road.

One person was shot in the leg.

Several people were struck by a vehicle as it was trying to leave after the gunfire.

They all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Phelps said the shooting remains under investigation.

Young has been released on a $20,000 bond.

