Police arrest a suspect in connection with a Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police have a suspect in custody in connection with a shooting Sunday night.

Police Chief John Quaka said officers were called to the 800 block of Hill N Dale Drive in East Tupelo around 7:45 to investigate reports of gunshots.

At least one car and house had been struck by gunfire. No one has been injured. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene and reviewed security cameras from neighborhood homes.

The chief said at least one arrest has been made, and charges should be announced tomorrow, January 6, along with a bond for the suspect.

