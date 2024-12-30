Police arrest and charge 2 suspects involved in Shannon shooting

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – We have updates on suspects in a deadly shooting in Shannon.

Police have arrested and charged two suspects involved in the shooting.

You’ll remember Police were called to the Busy Bee convenience store, on Romie Hill Avenue, on Dec. 21.

37-year-old Juan Perry of Okolona was found slumped over in a vehicle.

Officers found the car with several bullet holes from gunfire.

Earlier today, an initial hearing was held, and two are in custody.

I’Bron Brumby and Frederick Randle are charged with 1st-degree murder.

They are currently being held at the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.

Both bonds have been set at $500,000.

The Shannon Police Department is still looking for two persons of interest, one is Marcus Thompson and the other is a Juvenile.

If you have information call Chief Anthony Rogers at 662-322-4424.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.