Police arrest four suspects connected to a recent Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – New information is released on a shooting in Starkville that injured a 13-year-old child.

Starkville Police arrested 15-year-old Javeon Colebrooke of Columbus, 14-year-old Marcus Hill of Columbus, 17-year-old Lewayne Robertson of Columbus, and 21-year-old Quindarious Roberston of Columbus in connection with a shooting at Brookeville Apartments on April 17th.

- Advertisement -

This brings the total number of arrests to five.

Investigators are now searching for 16-year-old Lakelvin Lewis of Noxubee County for an outstanding aggravated assault warrant.

All suspects have been given a bond of 200,000 each.

If you have information related to this incident please contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.