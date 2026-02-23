Police arrest person of interest in connection with West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police have a person of interest in custody in connection with a shooting on February 19.

Police were able to bring Jalon Lamon Little in earlier this afternoon.

The department put out a post on Sunday asking for the public’s help in finding Little.

They believe he has information about or may have been involved in a shooting on Meadowbrook Circle last Thursday that left two men injured.

Tips from the public helped police locate Little.

This case is still open. Anyone with information should call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.