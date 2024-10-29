Police arrest woman for drug possession in Prentiss Co.
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Prentiss County leads to a drug arrest.
On Saturday October 26, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on County Road 7,000.
Deputies stopped 33-year-old Cecilia Christina Norigenna of Marietta and allegedly found drugs.
Norigenna was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Judge ray hall set Norigenna’s bond at 5,000.
The case will be presented to a Prentiss Country grand.