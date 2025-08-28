Police arrested a shooting suspect in Winona traffic stop

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona Police arrested a shooting suspect during a traffic stop.

On August 23, police responded to a shooting at Robin Hood’s convenience store on South Church Street.

According to Chief Roshaun Daniels, multiple shell casings from a 9-millimeter handgun were recovered from the scene.

A shooting suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg during the incident.

On August 27, police arrested Adrian Sanders during a traffic stop. A handgun matching the one from the shooting was found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Sanders has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Sanders is currently being held at the Carroll County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also placed a hold on him for parole violations.

