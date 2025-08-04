Police bust airplane carrying $295,000 worth of drugs in the Delta

JACKSON, Miss. – The Winona Police Department helped bust a high-flying drug operation in the Delta.

A plane, along with 247 pounds of marijuana and more than $295,000.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the Winona K9 Unit, Sunflower County deputies, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested 63-year-old William Claren of California and 66-year-old Mark Bailey of Mississippi.

Both were arrested at the Ruleville-Drew Airport in Drew.

The men have been charged with trafficking marijuana and conspiracy.

Law enforcement also seized two guns.

Agents said the drugs and money were seized on the plane and at a home in Drew.

More arrests are anticipated.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.