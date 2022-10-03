Police cameras capture vehicle driving by after south side shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a weekend shooting on the city’s south side.

The gunfire happened in the area of 6th Street and 8th Avenue South, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police cameras on 7th Street South were able to capture a vehicle driving by after the shooting.

It appears people inside both vehicles were shooting at each other.

A CPD spokesman says the back glass of the car appeared to be shot out of the car and it had a flat tire.

There were no injuries.

No arrest has been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

