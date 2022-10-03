Police cameras capture vehicle driving by after south side shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a weekend shooting on the city’s south side.
The gunfire happened in the area of 6th Street and 8th Avenue South, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Police cameras on 7th Street South were able to capture a vehicle driving by after the shooting.
It appears people inside both vehicles were shooting at each other.
A CPD spokesman says the back glass of the car appeared to be shot out of the car and it had a flat tire.
There were no injuries.
No arrest has been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter