Police charge man with domestic violence in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A man faces charges for Domestic Violence.

On November 24, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Burney Branch.

The suspect allegedly assaulted and choked the victim during an altercation .

After the investigation a warrant was issued for Ja’riant Stokes.

Stokes was arrested without further incident and charged with Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault.

The suspect was taken before the Municipal Court Judge for his bond.

