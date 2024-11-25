Police chase in Lamar Co. leaves one man in the hospital

crime cop car

LAMAR COUNTY, Al. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway after a man was injured during a chase with Lamar County deputies.

Sheriff Marty Gottwald said the pursuit started just after 7:30 a.m., November 22.

Investigators said Scotty Lockhart sped away from a traffic stop. He was being pulled over for no license plate.

The chase went about 15 miles before deputies attempted a rolling roadblock, which is used to slow down the chase.

Lockhart’s vehicle was pinned next to a guardrail when he jumped out of the other side of the vehicle, while it was in gear, and started running.

Gottwald tells WCBI that’s when a third Lamar County patrol car came onto the scene. That vehicle struck Lockhart.

He was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle and was later sent to Memphis for treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident.

