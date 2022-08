LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A police chase leads to a slew of charges for a man in Lousiville.

Jamarcus Lewis bond is set at $30,000 following an arrest from Louisville Police.

Lewis is charged with Felony Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, DUI Refusal, Open Container, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance, Speeding, Reckless Driving, No Seatbelt, and Disobeying a Traffic Device.