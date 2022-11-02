Police chief candidate talks with Columbus city leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of three candidates for police chief in Columbus was in town talking with city leaders.

The candidates are from within the state of Mississippi and from out of state.

Today’s candidate met with the head of the Lowndes County NAACP and with officers on the police force, in addition to interviewing with council members.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said he is not going to release the names of the candidates at this time.

The second candidate will be in town to interview tomorrow.

We will have more tonight on WCBI News at 5 and 6.

