Police Chief’s home catches fire in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – An area police chief finds himself in an unwelcome new role, fire victim.

On Thursday afternoon, March 27, Macon Police Chief Davine Beck received an emergency call that hit too close to home.

Beck’s son called at about 3:45 pm to tell him the family’s home was on fire.

By the time Beck arrived, smoke was pouring out of most of the home.

His son got out safely, but he estimates about 80% of the home was damaged by the fire.

There was also extensive smoke and water damage.

Beck is not sure what his family’s next steps are, but he said the community has rallied to his support.

“I’ve got great support from the community. I love everybody. They’ve been supporting me. You never know where your support will be coming from in a time of need. The support has been overwhelming, and I appreciate everybody. Thank you. Thank you for your prayers. Thank you for all your support. You know – at the end of the day – God is good,” said Beck.

An account to help Chief Beck with expenses has been set up at Citizens National Bank in Macon.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

