Police continue to search for teen considered armed and dangerous

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are searching for a teenager they are calling armed and dangerous.

Police say 16-year-old Cameron Jones got into an argument with another teen who was shot.

The shooting happened in the 800 Block of Hemlock Street in East Columbus Wednesday evening.

16-year-old Christopher Harrell and 23-year-old Darren Hall were arrested in connection to the shooting and face aggravated assault charges.

Police say the teenage victim is recovering after having surgery from the shooting.

Anyone with information on Cameron Jones is asked to call Crimestoppers.