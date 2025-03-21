Police crack two stolen vehicle cases in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – On February 24 and February 28, Tupelo Police were called to the Jiffy Lube on East Main Street in regards to stolen vehicles.

In both cases, the owners reported that an individual, who had previously been in the building, went out and stole their vehicle from the parking lot of the building.

Tupelo Police identified a suspect in the cases, and on Thursday, March 21, they arrested Stefan Massie of Ripley.

Massie is charged with 2 counts of Grand Larceny; Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

His bond has been set at $70,000.

