Police Department receives new K9 officer in Bruce
BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Bruce Police Department just added a new K9 officer.
Officer Luis Sosa and his K9 Snaps are bringing more to the department.
Snaps is fairly new and he has been with Bruce PD for about 3 months and just completed his drug training.
Snaps helped make his first drug bust just in September.
“He does a good job finding drugs and containing some of our crime in town also. We had him two weeks, and already in one week he made a drug bust so we’re extremely happy about it,” said Jimmy Hubbard, the Mayor of Bruce.
Snaps is a Belgian Malinois.