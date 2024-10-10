Police Department receives new K9 officer in Bruce

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Bruce Police Department just added a new K9 officer.

Officer Luis Sosa and his K9 Snaps are bringing more to the department.

Snaps is fairly new and he has been with Bruce PD for about 3 months and just completed his drug training.

Snaps helped make his first drug bust just in September.

“He does a good job finding drugs and containing some of our crime in town also. We had him two weeks, and already in one week he made a drug bust so we’re extremely happy about it,” said Jimmy Hubbard, the Mayor of Bruce.

Snaps is a Belgian Malinois.

