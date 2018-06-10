Police: Drive-By Shooter Turns Himself In

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Families in a small, family-friendly neighborhood were up all night and all day, after a drive-by shooting injured one.

It happened just after midnight Sunday morning on Richards Street in Vardaman.

The Vardaman Police Chief said the man who did it turned himself in Sunday afternoon.

It’s ever parent or grand parent’s worst nightmare; a drive-by shooter is on the loose, after shooting up the house next door, a few feet from where the kids play.

“With a stray bullet, it don’t have no eyes. It could come through the house and kill either one of these children,” neighbor Vickie Alejos Olguin said.

“Drive by shootings is not Vardaman Mississippi. I’ve been here since ’99, this has never happened.” Police Chief Kenneth Scott said.

Scott said it couldn’t have happened to better people, but it happened to Robert and Sarah Jenkins. The Jenkins’ weren’t allowed back into their house until late Sunday.

Sarah was the only one injured, one of the stray bullets struck her foot.

“I’m not sure why it even happened and not sure it wont happen again. Any of us could have been killed,” Sarah Jenkins said.

It kept the typically quiet town on edge for more than 12 hours. It was a mystery, until it wasn’t.

Just after four, Chief Scott said he got a call and a confession from 24-Year-old Derrick Moore of Vardaman. The chief said Moore told him he got into a verbal altercation when riding four-wheelers earlier Saturday Night with the Jenkins’ nephew, who was staying at the house.

He said Moore had been drinking, let his anger get the best of him, and shot multiple times into the home. Moore is now in jail, but just like the bullet holes in this house, what happened Saturday night left it’s mark on this community.

The chief said Moore is being cooperative and said he is remorseful.

He faces a felony charge, which carries a maximum of 30-years.